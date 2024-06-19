Gwyneth Paltrow, the face of the “clean girl” aesthetic, recently shared her beauty routine and the launch of Goop’s first-ever mascara. Despite not being a fan of heavy makeup, Paltrow emphasizes the importance of mascara as we age to make our eyes pop and look rested. The Goop Beauty Featherlash Lifting Serum Mascara is a clean alternative to conventional toxic mascaras, priced at $28. It contains ingredients like biotin tripeptide, provitamin B5, Tahitian microalgae, and vitamin E to strengthen and nourish lashes.

As a digital beauty director, Danielle James tried the Goop mascara and shared her experience. The exclusive tri-cut tapered brush allowed for easy application with no smudges. Applying one coat gave a natural look with fuller and longer lashes, while a second coat made the lashes more vivid. Paltrow’s advice to let each coat dry completely before applying the next proved effective, with no raccoon eyes at the end of the day.

In addition to discussing the mascara launch, Paltrow talked about her extravagant beauty ritual in Paris involving mesotherapy to hydrate and rejuvenate her skin. She also addressed the trend of skinification in makeup, emphasizing the importance of makeup with skincare benefits. Paltrow highlighted the need for a clear definition of “clean beauty” amidst greenwashing in the industry and Goop’s commitment to banning harmful ingredients.

Paltrow’s approach to aging focuses on aging gracefully rather than anti-aging, promoting the idea of aging as a blessing. When it comes to her Gen Z children’s skincare routines, Paltrow appreciates their research-based approach and ability to discern misinformation online. Her children, Moses and Apple, are proactive in understanding products and their effects, showcasing a thoughtful approach to skincare.

Overall, Paltrow’s interview sheds light on the evolving beauty industry, the importance of clean beauty standards, and the significance of embracing aging gracefully. The Goop Beauty line continues to prioritize clean ingredients and skincare benefits in its products, offering consumers a holistic approach to beauty and wellness.