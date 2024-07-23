Days of Our Lives fans have been following Leo Stark’s journey as he tries to make amends for his past mistakes. One of his biggest regrets is betraying his former friend, Gwen Rizczech. Leo is feeling guilty about what happened between them and wants to make things right.

In the upcoming episodes, Leo will reach out to Gwen in a surprise phone call. With Theresa Donovan’s impending exit from Salem, it seems like Gwen might be making a return to the show. Leo is eager to see Gwen back in town and may try to convince her to come back.

Leo’s heartbreak over his own issues could make Gwen more willing to forgive him. This could be a chance for them to rebuild their friendship and for Gwen to reconnect with her father, Jack Deveraux.

As the drama in Salem heats up, Gwen’s presence will be crucial, especially with the mystery surrounding Abigail DiMera’s half-sister. Leo’s efforts to bring Gwen back to Salem will definitely shake things up in the coming episodes.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see if Gwen decides to return and how her presence will impact the lives of the Salem residents. Make sure to keep up with CDL for all the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers and updates.