Emma Roberts Obtains Restraining Order Against Creepy Stalker

Emma Roberts has been stalked since May. Following Break-in and Harassment, Emma Roberts (33) can feel safe again. Since May, she has been harassed by a stalker who broke into her house and bothered her with text messages and calls. According to “TMZ,” a judge issued a restraining order on June 6, prohibiting the 32-year-old from approaching the actress and her three-year-old son Rhodes within less than a hundred meters. The same applies to her residence, workplace, and the boy’s kindergarten, who is from her relationship with her ex-boyfriend actor Garrett Hedlund (39). In addition, the stalker is not allowed to contact her “directly or indirectly in any way.” The restraining order is set for five years. The stalker is said to have first harassed Emma Roberts on May 7 or 8 when he gained access to her house while she was away. He then called her private cell phone from her landline. “During the call, I realized that the caller was a stranger and he confirmed that he was still in my apartment,” she said in court documents obtained by “The Blast.” Despite the immediate police notification, he managed to evade arrest. “I am in persistent fear and have panic about returning to my own home,” Roberts made clear in the documents. It was also stated that she was being bombarded with “strange text messages” from the man – in which he also talked about her son, causing her to be “concerned about his intentions and what he might be capable of.” The “Madame Web” actress is afraid that the man might return to her home and is “under significant emotional distress.”