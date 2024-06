Excitement and Applause as “Tonight: Lola Blau” Premieres in Paderborn

At the Westfalen-Kolleg, Studio 17b presents Georg Kreisler’s play “Tonight: Lola Blau.” The audience was filled with jubilation and gave strong applause to the performance starring Jan Lindner as Mr. Schmidt, Raschida Ewald as Lola Blau, and Kevin Beganovic as Mr. Berger. Stay tuned for more upcoming shows!