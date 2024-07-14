Graziano Di Prima, a professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing, has received overwhelming support from fans and fellow celebrities after news broke that he will not be appearing in the upcoming season of the BBC show. The decision to axe Graziano from the show was made due to allegations of gross misconduct, specifically claims that he hit, spat, and kicked his dance partner Zara McDermott during rehearsals. This news came as a shock to many, including former Strictly contestants like Catherine Tyldesley, Susannah Constantine, Chizzy Akudolu, and Kevin Fletcher, who all expressed their support for Graziano on social media.

The BBC’s decision to remove Graziano from the show came after a wider investigation into the treatment of dancers on the show. Reports of Graziano’s behavior came from multiple third-party sources, with allegations of both physical and verbal abuse. Zara McDermott was reportedly seen stressed and upset during rehearsals, but no one reported the incidents at the time. As soon as the allegations came to light, the BBC took swift action to address the situation.

As fans of Strictly Come Dancing express their shock and disappointment over Graziano’s exit, questions have been raised about the behind-the-scenes culture of the show. The recent controversies involving Graziano and Giovanni Pernice have put the show under scrutiny, especially as it approaches its 20th anniversary. Strictly is a beloved program that attracts viewers of all ages, and many are calling for a thorough investigation to ensure the safety and well-being of the dancers involved.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Graziano expressed regret over the events that led to his departure from Strictly. While he acknowledged that his intense passion and determination may have affected his training regime, he also mentioned that there are external influences involved in the situation that he cannot discuss at this time. Despite the circumstances surrounding his exit, Graziano remains committed to supporting his family and friends and wishes the best for the future of Strictly and the BBC.

Graziano, who joined Strictly as a professional dancer in 2018, has had several memorable partnerships on the show, including with Kym Marsh, Vick Hope, and Judi Love. His absence from the upcoming season will undoubtedly be felt by fans and colleagues alike, but the show must go on. As the BBC continues to investigate the allegations and ensure the safety of all participants, viewers can expect to see a new lineup of talented dancers and celebrities when the next season of Strictly Come Dancing airs.