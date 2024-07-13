Strictly Come Dancing’s Graziano Di Prima has been fired from the show after disturbing footage of altercations with his celebrity partner, Zara McDermott, surfaced. The 30-year-old professional dancer is accused of physically assaulting Zara during rehearsals, leading to his dismissal for gross misconduct.

The shocking incident came to light after BBC executives viewed the footage and made the decision to part ways with Graziano. Zara, a former Love Island star, has sought legal representation following the altercation. The news of Graziano’s sacking has sent shockwaves through the Strictly Come Dancing community, as the show prepares to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

The allegations against Graziano are part of a wider investigation into the treatment of dancers on the show. Last year, another Italian dancer, Giovanni Pernice, faced accusations of bullying actress Amanda Abbington. While Giovanni denied any wrongdoing, the BBC extended the investigation to include other dancers, leading to Graziano’s dismissal.

Zara did not initially file a formal complaint against Graziano, but reports from third-party sources raised concerns about his behavior towards her and other contestants. The BBC took swift action to address the situation, emphasizing their commitment to ensuring a safe and supportive environment for all participants.

In a statement shared on Instagram, Graziano expressed regret over the events that led to his departure from Strictly Come Dancing. While he acknowledged the impact of his intense passion for the show on his behavior, he respected the BBC’s decision and pledged to share his side of the story at the appropriate time.

The revelation of Graziano’s misconduct has raised questions about the show’s behind-the-scenes dynamics and the duty of care towards its participants. Strictly Come Dancing, a beloved program with millions of viewers, must address these concerns transparently to maintain the trust of its loyal audience.

Zara’s agent has been contacted for comment on the situation, highlighting the emotional toll the incident has taken on the former Love Island star. As the investigation into Graziano’s behavior continues, the BBC remains committed to supporting Zara and ensuring the safety and well-being of all individuals involved in the show.

Additionally, Amanda Abbington, who previously spoke out about her experience with Giovanni Pernice, is set to star in a play addressing themes of women not being believed. The production reflects her own journey of facing challenges and speaking out against mistreatment, echoing the importance of empowering and supporting women in difficult situations.

As Strictly Come Dancing navigates this unprecedented crisis, the show must prioritize accountability, transparency, and the well-being of its participants to uphold its legacy as a national treasure in the realm of entertainment.