Gracie Abrams recently shared a wild story about a fire incident that almost burned down Taylor Swift’s home while they were working on Abrams’ new album, The Secret of Us. The incident occurred at Swift’s New York City apartment in the early hours of the morning after they had finished recording the song “Us.” A candle in the kitchen fell over, causing a fire that led to both Abrams and Swift experiencing coughs from the fire extinguisher fumes for weeks.

Despite the chaos of the fire, Abrams described the night as incredibly memorable as they also had the opportunity to preview each other’s new music. The two musicians were singing and dancing to Swift’s tracks, such as “But Daddy I Love Him” and “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” leaving Abrams in disbelief at the experience. The night also sparked a songwriting session between Abrams and Swift when they were inspired by instrumentals created by The National’s Aaron Dessner.

Dessner, who contributed to the making of “Us,” enjoyed witnessing the chemistry between Abrams and Swift during the recording process. He noted how Abrams was in awe of watching Swift’s recording and production techniques, describing the experience as a wonder to witness.

In addition to discussing the incident at Swift’s home, Abrams also announced her upcoming North American headlining tour for The Secret of Us, set to kick off in September in Portland, Oregon. The tour will include stops at iconic venues like Radio City Music Hall in New York City, The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, and the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Role Model will join Abrams as a special guest for the tour.

Furthermore, Abrams shared her excitement about joining Swift once again as the opening act for the concluding North American shows of Swift’s Eras Tour in November. This collaboration marks the final dates of the extensive tour, solidifying Abrams’ presence in the music industry.

Fans can look forward to the release of The Secret of Us on Friday, as Abrams continues to make waves with her music and collaborations with artists like Taylor Swift. The journey from a fire incident to a successful album release and tour highlights the resilience and creativity of Abrams in the face of unexpected challenges.