Gracie Abrams recently shared a funny video on her Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into the process of co-writing her latest song “Us” with Taylor Swift. The video showed Taylor and Gracie working on the lyrics and music of the song, but it also captured a hilarious moment when Taylor struggled to use a fire extinguisher.

In the video, Taylor was seen in a kitchen trying to put out a small fire on the table, while asking for help and jokingly expressing her concerns. Despite the chaos, both Taylor and Gracie managed to have fun during the process, with Taylor even joking about their ruined purses and shoes.

The duo’s collaboration resulted in the release of their new song “Us,” which is part of Gracie’s upcoming album, The Secret of Us. The song features a dark and emotional tone, with both artists singing about missed opportunities and regrets.

This isn’t the first time Gracie has worked with Taylor. She previously joined Taylor as an opening act on her Eras Tour, showcasing her talent and building a strong connection with the fans.

The behind-the-scenes video shared by Gracie not only highlighted the creative process behind writing a song but also showed the fun and camaraderie between the two artists. Fans were delighted to see Taylor in a more candid and humorous light, adding a personal touch to the music-making experience.

Overall, the collaboration between Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams not only produced a great song but also gave fans an insight into the friendship and creativity shared between the two talented artists. This playful and light-hearted moment captured on video adds a unique charm to the story behind the music, making it even more relatable and enjoyable for the audience.