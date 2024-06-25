Gorka Marquez recently shared his thoughts on Giovanni Pernice’s departure from the upcoming series of Strictly Come Dancing. During an appearance on Good Morning Britain, Gorka expressed his sadness over Giovanni leaving the show after nine years, making him the longest-serving male professional dancer on Strictly.

When asked about how it feels when a core member of the Strictly family decides to leave, Gorka compared it to when other professionals like Aljaž Škorjanec or Anton Du Beke have left or changed their roles on the show. He emphasized that everyone is a significant part of the show, so it’s always sad when someone decides to move on.

Gorka also mentioned that he still keeps in touch with Giovanni, despite their busy schedules. Giovanni is currently on tour with Anton, showcasing their dancing talents to audiences around the country.

Giovanni has been embroiled in controversy recently, with three of his former dance partners, including Amanda Abbington, accusing him of bullying behavior. This led to the BBC launching an investigation into the claims against Giovanni.

Overall, Gorka’s comments shed light on the emotional impact of Giovanni’s departure on the Strictly Come Dancing family, while also addressing the ongoing controversy surrounding the Italian dancer. The show must go on, but it’s evident that each member’s presence is valued and their absence felt by all involved.