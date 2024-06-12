gomorrah-prequel-in-the-spotlight-at-avpsummit

During the AVPSummit, Emanuele Marchesi, the head of Sky Studios’ Italian content, shed light on the challenges of creating a prequel to the popular series “Gomorrah” in today’s competitive streaming landscape.

Marchesi emphasized how the entertainment industry has transformed since the release of the first “Gomorrah” movie in 2008 and the subsequent TV series in 2014. With the rise of streaming platforms like Netflix, the production and distribution of drama have become more diverse and abundant.

The upcoming prequel, produced by Cattleya, is set to begin production next year, alongside another prequel to the Sky Italia series “Romanzo Criminale – La serie.” Marchesi, who took on the role of Head of Editorial Content last year, highlighted the importance of challenging the audience with innovative storytelling.

Despite the evolving TV landscape, Marchesi reiterated the enduring popularity of the “Gomorrah” brand, which continues to resonate with viewers over a decade later. He emphasized the need for diversification in content creation, pointing to successful projects like the “Call My Agent – Italia” spin-off and the historical drama “M.”

While acknowledging Netflix as a competitor, Marchesi commended the streaming giant’s focus on storytelling that resonates with audiences. He emphasized the importance of creating content that connects with viewers on a deeper level and expressed his team’s commitment to exploring new avenues to meet the diverse needs of audiences.

The AVPSummit, which featured industry leaders like Wayne Garvie and Davide Nardini, provided a platform for discussions on the future of television production in Italy. As the event concludes, Marchesi’s insights into the evolving TV landscape and the enduring appeal of “Gomorrah” offer valuable perspectives on the industry’s trajectory.