Joan Vassos, the upcoming lead on The Golden Bachelorette, recently shared in an exclusive interview with ET that she had a small role as an extra in the 1985 film St. Elmo’s Fire. This revelation came as she talked about her celebrity crush, Rob Lowe, whom she described as handsome, funny, and a great actor. Joan mentioned that she met Lowe in person on the set of the movie where she appeared briefly as an extra.

In addition to Lowe, Joan also expressed her admiration for Kevin Costner, particularly his role in Yellowstone. She described Costner as rugged and sexy, in contrast to the polished charm of Rob Lowe. Despite her celebrity crushes, Joan is excited about the prospect of meeting potential partners on The Golden Bachelorette. She shared that she is looking for a kind and family-oriented man, inspired by the gentlemanly qualities of her late father.

Reflecting on her late husband, Joan expressed a desire for a partner with a sense of adventure, someone with whom she can plan exciting experiences and enjoy life to the fullest. She emphasized the importance of kindness and revealed that rudeness towards service staff is a major turn-off for her. Joan acknowledged the challenges of dating in a reality TV setting but emphasized the significance of open communication and emotional honesty in building connections with the contestants.

As Joan embarks on her quest for love on The Golden Bachelorette, she is committed to being transparent and hopes to create a supportive environment for the men vying for her affection. She emphasized the importance of mutual sharing and understanding in forming meaningful relationships. Fans can tune in to watch Joan’s journey unfold on ABC this fall.

