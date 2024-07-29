Joan Vassos surprised her family with a hilarious announcement in a new promo for the upcoming season of The Golden Bachelorette. The video shows Joan in the kitchen with her mom, Mary, and mother-in-law, Elaine. Joan’s daughter Ally, son Nick, and his fiancée, Brooke, join them and ask Joan how she feels about kissing other men on TV. Joan responds by saying she will have to get used to it because kissing is important in a relationship. She jokes that she will probably kiss a fair amount of guys on camera, which surprises her family.

The family then sits down at the dinner table, where they offer Joan advice on questions to ask her suitors. Nick suggests asking about their top priorities in life, Elaine recommends finding out if they like to travel, and Boomer, one of Joan’s grandkids, wants to know their favorite dinosaur. Joan responds humorously to each suggestion.

When asked about her ideal man, Joan says she is looking for a generous, humble gentleman with a big heart. Her family expresses their support and wishes for her happiness. Joan proposes a toast, thanking her family for their support and expressing her desire for their family to be whole again.

In an interview with ET, Joan revealed that she believes her late husband played a role in her journey to Bachelor Nation. Before he passed away, he encouraged her to find love again and be happy. Joan feels that he is watching over her and supporting her decision to join the show.

The premiere of The Golden Bachelorette is set to air on ABC on September 18th. Fans can expect to see Joan's journey for love unfold on screen.