Gogglebox stars Daniel Lustig and Stephen Webb recently opened up about their split after being together for 11 years and married for six. Daniel, 43, shared on the My Dirty Laundry podcast that they secretly ended things ten months ago but are still living together as friends and work colleagues. The couple also runs two hairdressing salons together, showing that they have managed to keep things amicable despite their breakup.

Daniel emphasized the importance of maintaining a friendly relationship after a breakup, regardless of the circumstances. He acknowledged that every split is different, but communication and kindness are key to navigating the situation smoothly. Despite being perceived as polar opposites by many, Daniel and Stephen worked hard during their time together but eventually realized their differences were too significant to overcome.

While Stephen has signed up for Celebs Go Dating, Daniel mentioned that he is not quite ready to start dating again but is open to the idea in the future. He humorously shared his criteria for a potential partner, jokingly hoping for someone Italian or French, six feet tall, and with Latin skin. Despite the split, Daniel expressed his support for Stephen’s new dating experiences and emphasized that they continue to have each other’s backs.

Their friends may find it difficult to understand their dynamic, but Daniel and Stephen have prioritized maintaining a supportive and respectful relationship post-breakup. Daniel’s willingness to back Stephen in his endeavors and help him navigate the challenges of dating shows the strength of their friendship and mutual respect.

Stephen and Daniel’s decision to part ways was announced with sadness, but both expressed love and respect for each other. Despite the end of their marriage, they remain committed to being friends and supporting each other through life’s challenges. Their journey from being Gogglebox favorites to navigating the complexities of a breakup highlights the importance of communication, kindness, and mutual understanding in relationships, even after they come to an end.