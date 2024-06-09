Gloria Groove Announces First Europe Tour and Performances in Ten Countries; Check Out Tour Dates

Gloria Groove announced on Tuesday (4) that she will embark on a tour across Europe starting on June 27. The “Hello, Hello! Euro Tour 2024” will visit ten countries and conclude in Portugal on July 12. The name and visual identity of the project pay homage to Carmen Miranda, an icon chosen by the drag queen to showcase Brazil’s cultural richness, a central element of the tour.

The shows will take place in nightclubs and traditional festivals during the European summer, which coincides with the winter season in Brazil, starting on June 20. The performances will focus on Gloria Groove’s greatest hits and will be tailored for an international audience to mark her first-ever performances on the European continent. “In a set of approximately 60 minutes specially designed for international audiences, I revisit my hits and make references to the three main music styles that illustrate the show: samba, pagode, and funk,” explained the singer from São Paulo.

On Thursday night (31), Gloria Groove released her first pagode album, “Serenata da GG.” In an interview with CNN, the singer revealed that Belo, Sorriso Maroto, Fat Family, and Simony were among the references used in the album’s creation. The voice behind “Reinventar” and “Incondicionalmente” is featured in the project, particularly in the song “Eu Era Feliz.”

Tour Dates for the “Hello, Hello! Euro Tour 2024”:

– June 27 – Dublin, Ireland (The National Museum of Ireland)

– June 30 – Brussels, Belgium (La Madeleine)

– July 01 – Paris, France (Bataclan)

– July 03 – Berlin, Germany (Furiosa Party at Astra)

– July 04 – Gdynia, Poland (Open’er Festival)

– July 06 – Roskilde, Denmark (Roskilde Festival)

– July 08 – Amsterdam, Netherlands (Melkweg Max)

– July 09 – London, England (Electric Ballroom)

– July 11 – Barcelona, Spain (Sala Apolo)

– July 12 – Oeiras, Portugal (Nos Alive)