Glen Powell is having a great year in Hollywood. His latest movie, Twisters, did incredibly well at the box office, making $80.5 million and surpassing expectations by 60%. Powell, along with co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones and his rescue dog Brisket, had a fun press tour that no doubt contributed to the film’s success.

This is just the latest hit for Powell, who has already proven himself with movies like Top Gun: Maverick and Anyone But You. His Netflix film, Hit Man, debuted at No. 1 and was watched for 1.5 billion minutes in its first week. Powell attributes his success to trusting his instincts and choosing projects that he would want to see himself.

Experts and industry insiders praise Powell for his natural charm and charisma. Public relations expert Eric Schiffer describes him as a “human golden retriever” with great onscreen presence and extreme likability. Powell’s charm is genuine, according to a friend who knows him personally. His excellent choice in projects and the team he works with are also key factors in his success.

Powell has been more hands-on with his recent projects, co-writing Hit Man and producing and starring in Hulu’s upcoming comedy series Chad Powers. He has also turned down opportunities like new Jurassic Park and Bourne Identity installments, showing that he is selective about the projects he takes on.

Despite his success, Powell remains humble and well-liked in Hollywood. Known for his positive, genuine, and kind demeanor, he has built a loyal fanbase and a solid reputation. Powell’s career trajectory has been the result of hard work and smart decision-making. He started in the industry in 2006 and has since learned about scripts and movie structure, making him a valuable asset in Hollywood.

While comparisons have been made between Powell and other actors like Matthew McConaughey and Ryan Gosling, Powell is carving out his own path in the industry. With a mix of comedy, drama, and warmth, Powell’s versatility sets him apart from other young actors in Hollywood. His success with Twisters and other projects only solidifies his status as a rising star in the industry.