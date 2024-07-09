Tom Cruise surprised everyone at the London premiere of the movie ‘Twisters’ to show his support for his friend and co-star, Glen Powell. The two actors posed together with buckets of popcorn, adding a fun touch to the event. Cruise later took to Instagram to share his excitement about the evening, while Powell expressed his gratitude for having Cruise by his side.

The bond between Cruise and Powell strengthened during the filming of ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ which was released in 2022. Powell, who is 35 years old, talked about his experience working on ‘Twisters’ and the valuable advice he received from Cruise at the 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards. He mentioned how much he has learned from Cruise and other industry professionals, turning the whole experience into a valuable lesson for his career.

The London premiere of ‘Twisters’ was a star-studded event, with actors like Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Martinez gracing the red carpet alongside Glen Powell. In the movie, Edgar-Jones and Powell portray rival camp leaders on a quest to chase the same storms, creating a thrilling narrative for the audience. This movie serves as a follow-up to the 1996 film ‘Twister,’ which starred Helen Hunt and Bill Paxton as a storm-chasing duo.

‘Twisters’ is set to hit theaters on July 19, promising an exciting and action-packed cinematic experience for viewers. The combination of talented actors, a captivating storyline, and thrilling storm-chasing scenes is sure to make this movie a must-watch for fans of the genre. So mark your calendars and get ready to be swept away by the excitement of ‘Twisters’ coming soon to a theater near you.