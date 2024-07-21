Glen Powell, the 35-year-old star of Top Gun: Maverick, recently made a surprise appearance on stage at the Luke Combs concert alongside his Twisters co-stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. The actors were seen chugging beers on stage with the country singer, shotgunning their drinks through holes punched in the side of the cans. The trio of men tossed their empty Miller Light cans onto the stage, while Daisy handed her almost empty can to Powell to finish.

Luke Combs later posted a video on Instagram with the Twisters cast, captioning it, “Hey Twisters cast, what you say we shotgun one?!” This connection between Combs and Twisters comes from his song “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma” appearing on the movie’s country-filled soundtrack. Twisters, a film set in Oklahoma’s Tornado Alley, tells the story of Kate Cooper, played by Edgar-Jones, who returns to the open plains with her friend Javi, portrayed by Ramos, to test a new tracking system. Powell’s character, Tyler Owens, is a social-media star who enjoys documenting his storm-chasing adventures.

Critics are already praising Twisters as the “blockbuster of the summer,” as it brings a new tornado movie to the big screen almost three decades after the original. Powell clarified that Twisters is not a reboot or a sequel but rather a standalone story in modern times with entirely new characters. The film debuted in theaters on July 19, captivating audiences with its thrilling storm-chasing narrative.

In a touching tribute, Glen Powell remembered the late Bill Paxton, the star of the original Twister film. Powell expressed his admiration for Paxton’s work and his impact on the genre, acknowledging the challenge of following in his footsteps. He shared a heartfelt post on social media, honoring Paxton’s legacy as a pioneer in the world of storm-chasing movies.

As Twisters continues to garner attention for its exciting storyline and talented cast, fans of the genre are eagerly anticipating its release. With a fresh take on storm-chasing adventures and a stellar ensemble of actors, the film promises to deliver an exhilarating movie experience for audiences of all ages. Stay tuned for more updates on Twisters and its journey to becoming the summer’s biggest blockbuster.