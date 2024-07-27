Glen Powell has recently announced the start date for filming the highly anticipated ‘Top Gun 3’. Fans of the iconic movie series have been eagerly awaiting this news, and Powell’s announcement has generated a lot of excitement.

In addition to sharing the start date, Powell also revealed some details about the upcoming film. He expressed his enthusiasm for the project and his excitement to be a part of such a beloved franchise. Fans can expect to see some familiar faces returning, as well as some new additions to the cast.

Powell’s announcement has sparked speculation and discussion among fans about what the plot of ‘Top Gun 3’ could entail. Many are hoping for more high-flying action sequences and intense aerial combat scenes, which have become a trademark of the series.

The ‘Top Gun’ franchise has a dedicated fan base, and the announcement of a third installment has been met with a lot of enthusiasm. Fans are eagerly counting down the days until filming begins and are looking forward to seeing their favorite characters back on the big screen.

Overall, Glen Powell’s announcement has generated a lot of buzz and excitement among fans of the ‘Top Gun’ series. With filming set to begin soon, it won’t be long before audiences can once again experience the thrill and excitement of Maverick and his fellow fighter pilots. Stay tuned for more updates on ‘Top Gun 3’ as production progresses.