Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones recently had an exciting adventure together. They went storm chasing after filming their new movie ‘Twisters.’ The duo shared some behind-the-scenes insights about their thrilling experience.

While filming ‘Twisters,’ Powell and Edgar-Jones had the opportunity to immerse themselves in the world of storm chasing. They worked closely with experts in the field to capture the intensity and danger of tornadoes on screen. The actors revealed that the experience was both exhilarating and eye-opening.

Powell expressed his admiration for the real-life storm chasers they met during filming. He described them as passionate individuals who are dedicated to their craft. The actor also mentioned that working on ‘Twisters’ gave him a newfound respect for the power of nature.

On the other hand, Edgar-Jones shared her thoughts on the emotional aspect of storm chasing. She explained that witnessing the destructive force of tornadoes up close was a humbling experience. The actress emphasized the importance of portraying the impact of natural disasters accurately in the film.

In addition to their on-screen adventures, Powell and Edgar-Jones bonded over their shared love for adrenaline-pumping activities. They recounted some of the most memorable moments from their time storm chasing, including close encounters with powerful storms and breathtaking scenery.

Overall, the duo’s storm chasing adventure was not only a crucial part of filming ‘Twisters’ but also a life-changing experience for Powell and Edgar-Jones. They expressed gratitude for the opportunity to step into the shoes of storm chasers and gain a deeper understanding of the forces of nature.

As fans eagerly await the release of ‘Twisters,’ Powell and Edgar-Jones’ behind-the-scenes stories offer a sneak peek into the making of the film. Their shared passion for storytelling and adventure shines through in their reflections on their storm chasing journey. Stay tuned for more updates on the movie and the exciting adventures of its talented cast.