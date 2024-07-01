Coldplay had an unforgettable moment during their headlining set at the 2024 Glastonbury Festival when they brought out a special guest, Michael J. Fox, to join them on stage. The 63-year-old actor, known for his role in “Back to the Future,” played guitar with the band and received a massive round of applause from the 100,000 strong crowd. Fox, who has Parkinson’s disease, described the experience as “mind-blowing” in a social media post the following day.

The Glastonbury Festival is known for attracting big names, and this year was no exception. Coldplay headlined the Pyramid Stage for the fifth time, delivering hit after hit to the delight of fans and critics alike. The band was joined in the audience by stars like Tom Cruise, Gillian Anderson, and Simon Pegg, who enjoyed the show alongside thousands of music lovers.

Another standout performance came from Dua Lipa, who brought high energy and multiple outfit changes to her headlining set. The 28-year-old singer performed a mix of her newest hits and fan favorites, delivering a show-stopping performance that kept the audience on their feet all night.

Country icon Shania Twain also made a splash with her Glastonbury debut, although reviews of her performance were mixed. While some praised her showmanship and stage presence, others noted sound issues and a lackluster performance. However, the audience seemed to appreciate Twain’s unique style and energy, with many sporting cowboy hats and leopard print in her honor.

Actresses Anya Taylor-Joy and Cara Delevingne were among those who enjoyed Twain’s performance, with Delevingne attending the festival with her girlfriend Minke. The star-studded audience also included Janelle Monae, who delivered a visually stunning and musically powerful set that left fans in awe.

Avril Lavigne, SZA, and Idles were among the other standout performers at this year’s Glastonbury Festival. Lavigne impressed the crowd with hits from the early 2000s, while SZA closed out the festival with a headline performance that, despite competing acts, drew praise from fans and critics alike. Idles made headlines with a politically charged performance that featured a powerful statement on immigration, complete with an inflatable boat passed around the crowd.

Unfortunately, not all performances went off without a hitch. Cyndi Lauper’s set was plagued by sound issues, with reports indicating that the audience struggled to hear her at times. Despite the challenges, Lauper powered through her set, showcasing her legendary talent and stage presence to the best of her ability.

Overall, the 2024 Glastonbury Festival was a star-studded event filled with memorable performances and unexpected moments. From Coldplay’s special guest appearance to Dua Lipa’s high-energy show, the festival offered something for everyone to enjoy. As fans and critics reflect on the highlights and challenges of this year’s event, one thing is certain: Glastonbury remains a must-visit destination for music lovers around the world.