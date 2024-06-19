Lottie Moss and Elle MacPherson recently graced the second Raffaello Summer Day event in Berlin, exuding glamour and style in their sheer dresses. Lottie, a 26-year-old OnlyFans star, turned heads with her braless, shimmery plunging ballgown that showcased her stunning figure. The dress featured daring cut-outs and a high slit that added a touch of allure to her look. Paired with classic black stilettos, Lottie radiated confidence and elegance as she walked the red carpet.

On the other hand, Elle MacPherson, a 60-year-old Australian model, opted for a floor-length sheer panel dress with long sleeves and a high neck. Despite her age, Elle looked ageless and chic, accessorizing her outfit with trendy black-tinted sunglasses, a metallic clutch, and statement jewelry. The two models stood out at the event, captivating the audience with their sophisticated ensembles and poise.

In addition to their stunning appearances, both Lottie and Elle have been making headlines for their recent tattoo-related decisions. Lottie, who previously had a face tattoo that read ‘Lover,’ decided to undergo tattoo removal to erase some of her inkings that she no longer resonated with. Visiting a celebrity-approved tattoo removal clinic, Lottie shared her experience, emphasizing the painless and quick process of laser tattoo removal. She expressed her journey of self-expression and growth, encouraging others to consider removing tattoos that no longer align with their identity.

Meanwhile, Elle MacPherson appeared to be in high spirits during the event, showcasing her timeless beauty and fashion sense. Despite being in the industry for decades, Elle continues to set trends and inspire women of all ages with her grace and style. Her effortless elegance and confidence were evident as she mingled with guests and posed for photographs at the exclusive event.

Overall, Lottie Moss and Elle MacPherson’s presence at the Raffaello Summer Day event was a testament to their enduring appeal and fashion influence. From their glamorous sheer dresses to their personal journeys of self-discovery, both models exemplified strength, beauty, and individuality. As they continue to make waves in the fashion industry, Lottie and Elle serve as role models for embracing change, authenticity, and self-love.