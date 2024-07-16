Iwan Rheon, known for his portrayal of Ramsay Bolton in Game of Thrones, takes the lead role in a new Prime Video series titled Those About To Die. This 10-part series is set in Ancient Rome and focuses on the world of gladiatorial sports. The show is based on a non-fiction book by Daniel P Mannix, which also served as an inspiration for the movie Gladiator and its upcoming sequel.

Those About To Die explores the spectacle-driven world of gladiatorial competition in Ancient Rome, delving into the dark side of entertaining the masses with blood and sport. The series follows a diverse group of characters from different corners of the Roman Empire as they navigate the intersection of sports, politics, and dynasties.

In addition to Iwan Rheon, the series boasts an impressive ensemble cast including Anthony Hopkins, Tom Hughes, Sara Martins, Gabriella Pession, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson. Fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of the series since the trailer dropped last month, with many expressing their excitement and praise for the production.

Gladiator 2 is also set to release in November, picking up years after the events of the original film. The sequel stars Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielson, Joseph Quinn, and Fred Hechinger, and is directed by Ridley Scott.

Those About To Die will be available for streaming on Prime Video starting July 19th. Fans of historical dramas and action-packed series are sure to be thrilled by the upcoming release of this exciting new show. Get ready to step into the world of Ancient Rome and witness the thrilling spectacle of gladiatorial combat like never before.