Gisele Bündchen recently celebrated her 44th birthday in style, jetting off to a tropical destination with her twin sister, Patricia. The Brazilian-born supermodel shared photos on Instagram, expressing her gratitude for another year around the sun and the love and birthday wishes she received.

The birthday celebration comes after a challenging period for Gisele, including rumors of a split from her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, which seem to have been put to rest as they were recently seen vacationing together in Costa Rica. Additionally, Gisele has been dealing with fallout from her divorce from NFL legend Tom Brady, with whom she shares three children.

Tom Brady recently faced a Netflix roast where comedians and athletes took jabs at him, including jokes about his marriage to Gisele. Brady later expressed regrets about the event, particularly how it affected his children and family. Gisele was reportedly upset by some of the jokes and found them to be disrespectful.

As Gisele moves forward from these challenges, her birthday celebration with her sister may symbolize a fresh start. Despite the ups and downs, Gisele remains focused on her family and protecting her children from any negativity. Here’s hoping that the new year brings positivity and happiness for Gisele and her loved ones.