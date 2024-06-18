Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente were recently spotted paddle boarding in Miami with Gisele’s children, Benjamin and Vivian, from her previous marriage with Tom Brady. The couple’s outing together seemed to address the breakup rumors that have been circulating about them.

On Father’s Day weekend, the model and jiu-jitsu trainer were photographed enjoying the sunny weather while paddle boarding with the kids. The images, published by TMZ, show the couple leading the way on the boards, looking relaxed and happy together.

While Gisele and Joaquim spent time with the children, Tom Brady shared a photo on Instagram celebrating Father’s Day with his kids, including Benjamin, Vivian, and his son Jack from a previous relationship. The former NFL star expressed gratitude for the gift of fatherhood and the joy his children bring into his life.

Recent reports had suggested that Gisele and Joaquim had ended their relationship, with speculation linking the breakup to jokes made about Tom Brady during a Netflix roast. Comedian Kevin Hart made some controversial comments about Gisele’s new relationship, insinuating that she had left Tom for Joaquim.

Despite the rumors and jokes, Gisele had previously denied giving Tom an ultimatum about retiring from the NFL. Kevin Hart’s remarks at the roast caused a stir, but it seems that Gisele and Joaquim’s outing with the kids was a subtle way of showing that they are still together and happy.

The public scrutiny and rumors surrounding celebrity relationships can often be misleading, and it’s essential to take such reports with a grain of salt. Gisele and Joaquim’s family outing serves as a reminder that appearances can be deceiving, and it’s best not to jump to conclusions based on speculation. Ultimately, the couple’s actions speak louder than any gossip or hearsay, showing that they are focused on enjoying time together as a family.