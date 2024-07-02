Mel C, a member of the iconic girl group Spice Girls, has hinted at a possible reunion for a performance at next year’s Glastonbury Festival. The singer expressed her desire for the group to come together for what would undoubtedly be a showstopping appearance at Worthy Farm.

Sporty Spice, as Mel C is also known, has previously performed at Glastonbury. She took the stage with indie band Blossoms in 2022 and later joined electronic legends Orbital for a performance this year. Mel C collaborated with Orbital on their track “Spicy,” which features samples of the Spice Girls’ hit songs. Her energetic performance at the festival was well-received by fans.

The Spice Girls last performed together on a stadium tour in 2019. Despite the group’s hiatus from performing, bookmaker Ladbrokes has set the odds at 2/1 for the Spice Girls to make an appearance at Glastonbury next year. Fans are eagerly anticipating an announcement from the group, with many hoping to see them grace the Pyramid Stage.

In a recent interview with Chris Moyles on Radio X, Mel C expressed her excitement at the prospect of reuniting with the Spice Girls at Glastonbury. She described it as a dream come true and stated that there was nothing she would like more. While the group has not made a final decision, Mel C hinted at the possibility of a reunion, sparking speculation among fans.

Although the Spice Girls have not performed together in five years, their fanbase remains strong. A recent impromptu sing-along at Victoria Beckham’s 50th birthday party, where all five members performed hits like “Stop” and “Mama,” reignited excitement among fans. Video footage of the performance shared by David Beckham on Instagram further fueled speculation about a potential reunion.

If the Spice Girls were to perform at Glastonbury in 2023, they would undoubtedly draw one of the festival’s largest crowds to the Pyramid Stage. The group’s iconic hits and dynamic stage presence would make for an unforgettable festival experience for fans.

As anticipation grows for a possible Spice Girls reunion at Glastonbury, fans are eagerly awaiting any official announcements from the group. The excitement surrounding the prospect of seeing Sporty Spice and her bandmates back together on stage is palpable, and many are hoping that the rumors will soon become a reality.