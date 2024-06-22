Giovanni Pernice, a 33-year-old Italian dancer from Strictly Come Dancing, has been making headlines recently due to bullying allegations. Despite being excluded from this year’s lineup of professional dancers for the upcoming series, Giovanni is currently on tour with judge Anton Du Beke. They have launched a tour called Anton and Giovanni Together – The Live Tour, which will run until July 21st.

In a video shared on his Instagram, Giovanni can be seen silencing the audience as they start their performance. This comes after complaints from former partners, including Amanda Abbington, about his behavior on the show. The BBC launched a formal investigation into Giovanni’s conduct on Strictly, which led to his removal from the lineup.

There were reports of a dispute between Giovanni and his celebrity partner Amanda, who left the competition early in the 2023 series citing “medical reasons.” It was later revealed that Amanda had suffered from PTSD due to Giovanni’s “militant approach to training.” In response to the allegations, Giovanni denied any abusive or threatening behavior on Instagram, stating that he is passionate and competitive, always striving to help his dance partners be the best they can be.

While many of Giovanni’s colleagues on Strictly have stayed silent on the issue, head judge Shirley Ballas defended him, suggesting that things were blown out of proportion. She emphasized that Giovanni is a hard worker who wants the best for his partners, expressing her disapproval of bullying but also cautioning against believing everything in the media.

As the controversy surrounding Giovanni continues to unfold, fans and critics alike are eagerly watching to see how the situation will be resolved. Despite the allegations against him, Giovanni remains focused on his career and his passion for dance. Only time will tell what the future holds for this talented dancer.