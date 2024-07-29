Strictly Come Dancing professional, Giovanni Pernice, is in talks to potentially make a move from the BBC to ITV following allegations of bullying by his former dance partner, Amanda Abbington. Despite denying the allegations and providing evidence to investigators, Giovanni decided to leave Strictly after the launch of the BBC’s inquiry. ITV is reportedly interested in signing him for a significant sum of £100,000 to appear on I’m A Celebrity.

Laura Whitmore, who previously partnered with Giovanni on Strictly, recently spoke out about inappropriate behavior she experienced on the show six years ago. Sources suggest that Laura and Amanda had a conversation earlier this year where they shared their experiences working with Giovanni. The dancer himself has expressed his intentions to never return to Strictly and is exploring other opportunities for his career.

ITV executives are excited about the possibility of bringing Giovanni on board and are considering offering him additional shows and documentaries to make him a part of their team. They are keen on ensuring that Giovanni is not a bully and did not act inappropriately during his time on Strictly before finalizing any deals with him. The network believes that Giovanni’s popularity with viewers will be a significant draw for audiences and are particularly enthusiastic about the prospect of him appearing on I’m A Celebrity.

Giovanni Pernice remains confident that he will clear his name and move forward with his career, despite the challenges he has faced. As the situation continues to unfold, fans are eager to see what the future holds for the talented dancer and potential television personality. The transition from Strictly to ITV could mark a new chapter in Giovanni’s career, offering him fresh opportunities and a chance to connect with audiences in new and exciting ways.