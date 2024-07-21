Former Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice has responded to actress Amanda Abbington’s recent claims of his alleged “cruel” behavior towards her. Abbington, who abruptly left the show in 2023 and later disclosed she was diagnosed with mild PTSD, accused Pernice of being “abusive” and “mean.” In response, Pernice denied these fresh allegations and asserted his cooperation with the BBC’s investigation into the matter.

A spokesperson for Pernice stated that he refutes the accusations made by Abbington and denied any claims of abusive or threatening conduct. Despite the ongoing controversy, Pernice remains confident in clearing his name as he has provided substantial evidence to the investigation. Abbington, in her first interview since the scandal, expressed her concerns about Pernice’s behavior and highlighted the need to speak out against it to prevent similar experiences for future contestants.

While Abbington does not wish for the show to end, she emphasized the importance of implementing better safety measures for contestants moving forward. The recent incident involving Graziano Di Prima being removed from the show after a video surfaced of him kicking a fellow contestant during rehearsals underscores the necessity for stricter protocols to ensure a safe and positive environment for all participants.

The BBC, as the broadcasting authority overseeing Strictly Come Dancing, has been urged to take decisive action in addressing these issues and guaranteeing a more supportive atmosphere for everyone involved. Both Pernice and Abbington’s accounts shed light on the challenges faced behind the scenes of popular reality television programs and highlight the importance of upholding professional standards and ethical conduct within the industry.