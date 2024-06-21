Giovanni Pernice, the former Strictly Come Dancing professional, is currently in talks to join the Italian version of the popular dance show, as reported exclusively by MailOnline. Giovanni was let go from the British series after facing accusations of bullying from actress Amanda Abbington, his partner on the show last year. The BBC is actively looking into the complaints made against Giovanni, reviewing footage from rehearsals to assess the situation and the claims made against him.

Despite the allegations, Giovanni maintains his innocence and denies any abusive or threatening behavior. He is now considering a new opportunity on Dancing with the Stars in Italy, where he hopes to continue showcasing his talent and passion for dance. This potential move to the Italian show could mark a fresh start for Giovanni following his exit from Strictly Come Dancing.

Sources revealed that Giovanni is in advanced discussions to either join as a judge or as a professional dancer on the Italian version of Strictly. This opportunity comes after Giovanni’s departure from the UK show and his current performances alongside Anton Du Beke in their touring show. Giovanni is set to appear in Tunbridge Wells on Friday night before the live shows conclude on July 21.

His former co-star, Vito Coppola, who won the Italian version of the show in 2021, has paved the way for Giovanni to potentially make a successful transition to Dancing with the Stars in Italy. This new role could signify a fresh chapter in Giovanni’s career, allowing him to focus on his love for dance and entertainment.

While Giovanni faces ongoing scrutiny and investigations into the allegations made against him, he remains hopeful that the truth will prevail and clear his name. He has expressed his cooperation with the BBC investigation and is eager for the process to conclude and establish the facts. Giovanni’s statement on Instagram emphasizes his commitment to transparency and his desire to address the accusations against him.

As Giovanni contemplates this new opportunity in Italy, his fans and supporters await further updates on his future plans and potential involvement in Dancing with the Stars. Despite the challenges he has faced, Giovanni’s dedication to dance and performance continues to drive him forward as he looks ahead to what lies ahead in his career.