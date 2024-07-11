Amanda Abbington is reportedly considering fresh legal action against Giovanni Pernice after the professional dancer allegedly refused to release their rehearsal videos. While Giovanni has denied the claims, Amanda’s lawyers believe the tapes will support misconduct accusations against the dancer as the BBC continues to investigate. The Sun reported that Strictly insiders questioned why Giovanni blocked the release of training footage with Amanda.

A source mentioned that Amanda and her legal team requested access to the tapes, but Giovanni and his legal team refused to give consent when contacted by the BBC. Amanda’s legal team is now considering an appeal to the Information Commissioner’s Office to access the evidence they believe is crucial in supporting her claims. The BBC and Giovanni’s representatives have been contacted for comment on the matter.

The latest legal action against Giovanni by Amanda comes after more complaints surfaced regarding the hit show. The investigation has now expanded to look into other matters and individuals involved with the dance series as it approaches its 20th anniversary. Giovanni faces a longer wait for the outcome of the investigation as Amanda, Laura Whitmore, and Ranvir Singh have all raised complaints about their dance partner.

Sources close to Giovanni believe he will be exonerated, but the widened inquiry may present him as a possible factor in the potential downfall of Strictly. The BBC confirmed that more than one complaint has been made and encouraged anyone with grievances to come forward.

In the midst of the investigation, former fan favorite dancer Aljaz Skorjanec made a surprise return to the show after a two-year absence. The announcement, made on The One Show, raised questions among insiders about the timing and lack of prior notification to the press. Despite the chaos surrounding the show, the BBC reiterated its stance against speculation about complaints related to high-profile shows.

The ongoing legal battle and widening investigation into misconduct allegations have put a spotlight on the behind-the-scenes dynamics of the popular dance series. As more individuals come forward with complaints, the future of the show’s 20th-anniversary celebration remains uncertain. The outcome of the investigation will not only impact the reputation of the show but also the careers of those involved.