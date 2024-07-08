Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda’s relationship on this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? seems to be hitting a rough patch. During Sunday’s episode, tensions rose as Jasmine participated in a beauty pageant, only to be met with criticism from Gino, who compared her to other contestants. This led to a heated argument between the two, where hurtful accusations were thrown back and forth.

Jasmine expressed her feelings of rejection and hurt to Gino, highlighting her struggles with depression, Alopecia, and homesickness. She emphasized the importance of receiving validation and attention from her husband, especially in terms of physical intimacy. On the other hand, Gino pointed out that their constant fighting and arguing have taken a toll on their relationship, leading to a loss of desire.

As the argument escalated, both Gino and Jasmine resorted to blaming each other for the issues in their marriage. Jasmine even took a final jab at Gino, insinuating that he preferred pornography over intimacy with her. The episode ended with unresolved tension and unresolved feelings between the couple.

It’s clear that Gino and Jasmine are facing significant challenges in their marriage, with communication breakdowns and unresolved conflicts taking center stage. The portrayal of their struggles on the show serves as a reminder of the complexities of relationships and the importance of addressing issues constructively. As viewers, we are left wondering whether Gino and Jasmine will be able to overcome their differences and find a way to rebuild their connection.