Gigi Hadid recently turned heads with her stunning looks in a new fashion shoot. The 29-year-old model showcased a series of grunge-inspired outfits for the Dilara x Heaven by Marc Jacobs campaign.

In the photos, Gigi looked amazing in a black leather mini skirt paired with chunky boots. She then switched things up by wearing a black leather minidress with fishnet stockings. Channeling a biker chick vibe, Gigi rocked black trousers and a matching leather jacket before daringly posing in a barely-there black bikini.

Throughout the shoot, Gigi exuded confidence and style, sporting a pink crop top, super high black leather boots, and a full face of glamorous makeup. Despite her split from ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik in 2021, the pair remains focused on co-parenting their three-year-old daughter, Khai.

Gigi opened up about the lessons she learned in 2021, emphasizing the importance of cherishing moments with loved ones and finding beauty even in difficult situations. While rumors of a relationship with actor Bradley Cooper surfaced last year, neither Gigi nor Bradley have addressed the speculation.

The photos from the fashion shoot capture Gigi’s versatility and fashion-forward style, showcasing her ability to rock edgy and feminine looks with ease. With a successful modeling career and a commitment to co-parenting, Gigi Hadid continues to inspire her fans with her grace, resilience, and impeccable sense of style.