Gigi Hadid & Bradley Cooper’s Romantic Italian Getaway with Hollywood Stars

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have been making headlines as they were recently spotted enjoying a romantic vacation in Italy, sparking rumors of a budding romance between the two. The pair was joined by Bradley’s 7-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine Cooper, as well as Hollywood stars Margot Robbie and her husband, Tom Ackerley, and Benedict Cumberbatch.

A PDA-Packed Vacation

The 29-year-old model and the 49-year-old actor were caught sharing a kiss on Saturday, August 31, during their Italian getaway. Gigi was seen donning an orange two-piece bathing suit paired with a white long-sleeve cover-up, while Bradley opted for a casual look with a grey t-shirt and green swimming shorts. The duo seemed to be enjoying the sunny weather, with Gigi also spending quality time with Bradley’s daughter, Lea.

Accompanying the couple were Margot Robbie and Tom Ackerley, who were also dressed in swimwear. Margot, known for her role in “The Wolf of Wall Street,” flaunted her baby bump in a black bikini while relaxing with her husband, who sported a black t-shirt. Benedict Cumberbatch, famous for his role as Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, opted for a long-sleeve top as he soaked up the sun with the group.

Relationship Speculations

This sighting comes shortly after Gigi and Bradley were seen arriving in Sardinia, Italy, on Thursday, August 29, accompanied by Lea and Bradley’s mother, Gloria Campano. Both Gigi and Bradley have recently ended their respective relationships, with Gigi splitting from singer Zayn Malik, with whom she shares a daughter named Khai, and Bradley parting ways with model Irina Shayk, the mother of his child.

According to a source who spoke to DailyMail.com, Bradley is reportedly planning to propose to Gigi in the near future. The insider revealed, “Bradley has already determined that he is going to ask Gigi to marry him… They discussed family and marriage early on in their relationship. They have been committed to each other and to their plans for some time, and now it is just a matter of when.”

The source added, “Bradley only has a couple of projects currently in production but has nothing lined up after that. He wants to take some time away to focus on this and give Gigi the attention and love she deserves.”

Speculations and Reactions

The news of Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper’s romantic getaway has caused a stir among fans and media outlets alike. Many have been quick to speculate about the nature of their relationship and the future of their romance. Social media has been abuzz with comments and reactions to the photos of the couple’s intimate moments in Italy.

Some fans have expressed excitement at the prospect of Gigi and Bradley as a couple, while others have raised questions about the timing of their relationship, considering their recent breakups with their former partners. Critics have also weighed in on the age difference between the two stars, with Bradley being 20 years older than Gigi.

Despite the speculation and commentary, Gigi and Bradley have remained relatively tight-lipped about their relationship status. The couple has not officially confirmed or denied the rumors of their romance, leaving fans and onlookers to draw their conclusions from the photos and sightings of their Italian vacation.

Future Plans

As Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper continue to enjoy their time in Italy with their friends and family, many are curious about what the future holds for the couple. With reports of a potential engagement on the horizon, it seems that Gigi and Bradley are serious about their relationship and are looking towards a future together.

Whether or not the rumors of a proposal are true, one thing is certain – Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper’s Italian vacation has captured the attention of many, and their relationship is sure to be closely followed by fans and media outlets alike in the coming weeks and months.