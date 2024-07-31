Ghosts season 4 is almost here, and fans are in for a treat with some exciting news. The cast members, including Utkarsh Ambudkar, Rebecca Wisocky, Román Zaragoza, and Richie Moriarty, recently appeared at San Diego Comic-Con to reveal some details about the upcoming season. They announced that Dean Norris from Breaking Bad and Mary Holland from Happiest Season will be guest stars in season 4. Norris will play the father of Rose McIver’s character, Sam, while Holland will portray the Puritan ghost Patience. The new season will consist of 22 episodes, including special Halloween and Christmas episodes. The Christmas special will be a full hour long, offering fans a longer holiday treat.

During the panel, Ambudkar shared that his character, Jay, will finally be able to see the eight ghosts haunting Woodstone Mansion in the new season. The addition of Norris and Holland to the cast brings new dynamics and storylines to the show. Holland’s character, Patience, is described as a judgmental 1600s woman who was shunned from her village, while Norris plays the kind and well-meaning Frank, who reconnects with Sam after years of being apart. The cast members expressed their excitement about working with the new guest stars and teased that the upcoming season will be filled with captivating storylines.

In addition to the new cast members, fans can look forward to a return to normalcy in season 4. Sheila Carrasco’s character, Flower, will make a comeback after being absent for most of season 3 due to the actress’s pregnancy. The show found a creative way to explain Flower’s absence by having her fall into a well on the property, where the other ghosts eventually rescue her. McIver, who was also pregnant during the filming of season 3, used various methods to hide her baby bump on screen. The production team strategically placed furniture and utilized oversized clothing to conceal her pregnancy.

As the cast gears up for the release of season 4 in mid-October, they are working hard to deliver an even more engaging and entertaining season for viewers. The upcoming season promises to be filled with laughter, heartwarming moments, and unexpected twists. Fans can mark their calendars for the premiere of Ghosts season 4 on Thursday, October 17 at 8:30 p.m. EST. Get ready for a ghostly good time!