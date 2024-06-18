General Hospital fans will be thrilled to hear that Bailey Louise Jones, also known as Bailey Lou, will be making a comeback on the show. Bailey Lou, who has been absent from our screens for some time, will be returning just in time for a family reunion. Previously played by Lincoln and Teddy Sykes, the character of Bailey Lou disappeared from the canvas, but now Riley and Miley Plonski have been cast in the role.

The return of Bailey Lou is exciting news for fans who have been eager to see Maxie Jones’ youngest daughter back on screen. With Mac Scorpio set to make his long-awaited Port Charles comeback on June 19, Bailey Lou will have the chance to reunite with him and all her loved ones. This also happens to be the first airdate for Riley and Miley Plonski in their new roles.

It’s great to see Bailey Lou back, especially as General Hospital is making an effort to feature James West and Georgie Spinelli more often. Damian Spinelli has been a wonderful father figure to Maxie’s children, and his presence in their lives has been warmly welcomed. Maxie has noted that James and Bailey Lou enjoy having Spinelli around, and with Spinelli moving back into Maxie’s house, we can expect to see more heartwarming family moments in the future.

As Spinelli and Maxie’s relationship continues to evolve, there may be wedding bells in their future. General Hospital spoilers suggest that an engagement could be on the horizon for the couple, so fans will want to stay tuned for updates. Overall, it looks like a blissful new chapter is beginning for Maxie, Spinelli, and their children, including Bailey Lou.

With all the exciting developments happening on General Hospital, fans will want to keep up with the latest spoilers, predictions, updates, and news. CDL is the go-to source for all things GH, so be sure to stay tuned for all the thrilling developments in Port Charles.