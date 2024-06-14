Georgia Steel, known for her appearance on Love Island, recently stunned fans with a series of bikini photos from her holiday in Greece. The 26-year-old star flaunted her toned abs in a pale yellow bikini while relaxing on a rocky beach in Crete. She later covered up with a white maxi summer skirt, showcasing her golden tan in the sunkissed snaps.

Despite her split with Toby Aromolaran, Georgia seemed to be enjoying her getaway, sharing the photos with her followers on Instagram. Fans were left guessing who the photographer behind the stunning shots was, but Georgia revealed that it was her mother, Sharon, who accompanied her on the trip.

Georgia rose to fame after her appearance on Love Island in 2018, where she coined the catchphrase “I’m loyal babes.” She returned to the villa for another shot at love but ultimately left hand in hand with Toby Aromolaran. Their relationship faced scrutiny both inside and outside the villa, with Georgia receiving backlash for entertaining other connections while coupled up with Callum Jones.

Following her exit from the show, Georgia took a break from social media before making a comeback as a model. Her relationship with Toby ended shortly after leaving the villa, and despite rumors of Toby dating Kaz Kamwi, he denied the claims on Instagram.

Fans expressed their disappointment in Toby’s actions towards Georgia, but he maintained that he was not in a relationship with Kaz. Georgia, on the other hand, seemed to be living her best life, showing her ex what he was missing with her stunning bikini photos from Greece.

Overall, Georgia Steel’s post-Love Island journey has been filled with ups and downs, but she continues to captivate her audience with her glamorous lifestyle and sizzling photos on social media.