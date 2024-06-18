Georgia May Jagger and her boyfriend Cambryan Sedlick have some exciting news to share – they are expecting their first child together! The model took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy, showing off her baby bump in a sweet post. The couple expressed their excitement and mentioned that they are eagerly awaiting the arrival of their new best friend.

In the photos shared on Instagram, Georgia May Jagger can be seen wearing a tank top, baggy jeans, and Adidas sneakers, proudly displaying her growing belly. She lovingly cradles her stomach and shares a kiss with her partner in the intimate snapshots. The post received an outpouring of congratulatory messages from friends and fans, including a sweet comment from Paris Hilton calling her a “beautiful mama.”

Cambryan Sedlick, a 27-year-old skateboarder, began publicly dating Jagger in July 2021, and the couple often share glimpses of their life together on social media. Georgia has always been drawn to skateboarding and music, as she revealed in an interview with Volcom. She shared that her life has always been surrounded by street culture and musicians, which has influenced her personal interests.

As the youngest daughter of legendary rock star Mick Jagger, Georgia May Jagger has been in the spotlight since she began her modeling career at the age of 16. Despite her famous lineage, she has always valued her independence and creativity, with her father being supportive of her career choices. Georgia has expressed her gratitude for her parents allowing her to explore different passions and interests growing up.

While Mick Jagger has not yet publicly commented on his daughter’s pregnancy, Georgia’s brother Lucas Jagger showed his love and support by leaving multiple heart emojis on her announcement post. The Jagger family continues to grow, and Georgia May Jagger is embarking on an exciting new chapter as she prepares to welcome her first child with Cambryan Sedlick.

