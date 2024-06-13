George Strait is set to perform at Kyle Field on Saturday night, drawing a crowd of over 100,000 people. The concert lineup includes opening acts Catie Offerman and Parker McCollum before George Strait takes the stage at 9:15 p.m. The stadium will open at 4 p.m., giving attendees plenty of time to arrive and find their seats.

Ticketholders will have a designated entry on their digital ticket, and those with field-level seating will receive a wristband upon entering the stadium. For those driving to the event, campus parking lots will open at noon with on-campus parking options ranging from $25-$40. However, popular lots like Reed Arena’s Lot 100, Stallings Garage, University Central Garage, and West Campus Garage are already sold out, according to A&M Transportation Services.

To accommodate concertgoers, a free shuttle will be available from the Roy Kelly Parking Garage in Downtown Bryan and the Memorial Student Center on campus. The shuttle service will run three hours before the concert and one hour after, with possible parking rates in Downtown Bryan.

In terms of parking in College Station, the city’s paid parking program will charge $25 per spot in over 1,600 street parking spaces in the Southside Historic District. Additional parking spots will be utilized in surface lots at City Hall, the Lincoln Center, the Wayne Smith baseball fields, and Post Oak Mall. RV parking is available at the Wayne Smith lot.

To manage traffic flow, Houston Street and Joe Routt Boulevard will close at 2 p.m. and remain closed throughout the event. Tailgating and pre-show festivities will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., creating a lively atmosphere before the concert kicks off.

After the concert, traffic patterns will be adjusted on Wellborn Road to accommodate the exiting crowd. Southbound lanes will be expanded to four lanes starting at George Bush Drive, with northbound traffic detoured at George Bush Drive, which will be closed to eastbound traffic from Wellborn Road to F.M. 2818.

For those still looking to attend the concert, tickets are available on the 12th Man Foundation’s website starting at $55 for third deck south end zone seats, plus additional ticket fees. Don’t miss out on this exciting event featuring country music legend George Strait at Kyle Field!