Following his expulsion from Congress, George Santos, a 35-year-old former U.S. Representative, has taken a different path by launching an OnlyFans account. He announced this move on X, previously known as Twitter, stating that subscribers would get exclusive behind-the-scenes access to his work for a monthly fee of $29.99.

Some X users expressed their disapproval of Santos’ choice of platform, with one even unfollowing him. In response, Santos clarified that his OnlyFans account would not feature any sexual content and that the platform is not solely dedicated to adult content. He emphasized that his decision to join OnlyFans was to “stir the pot” and challenge societal norms.

When a user suggested that he should have chosen Patreon instead, Santos dismissed the idea as boring and reiterated his intention to create controversy by choosing OnlyFans. Despite facing felony charges and being expelled from Congress, Santos maintains his innocence and continues to be vocal on social media.

The launch of his OnlyFans account has sparked debate among the public, with some questioning his motives and others supporting his unapologetic approach. Santos’ decision to join a platform known for adult content raises eyebrows, especially given his previous position as a public figure. However, his willingness to defy expectations and challenge societal norms is in line with his reputation as a controversial figure.

While Santos’ move may seem unconventional, it sheds light on the evolving landscape of social media and online platforms. As more public figures explore alternative ways to engage with their audience, the boundaries between traditional and digital media continue to blur. Santos’ foray into OnlyFans may be seen as a bold statement or a desperate attempt to stay relevant, depending on one’s perspective.

Overall, Santos’ decision to launch an OnlyFans account reflects his unconventional approach to public life and his willingness to push boundaries. Whether this move will help him rebuild his reputation or further tarnish his image remains to be seen. In a world where controversy sells, Santos’ OnlyFans venture is a reminder that public figures are not immune to the allure of social media stardom.