George FM presents Rova NZ Tour

NEED YOUR EYES ON NZ 👀

6 June 2024

Rhythm & Vines Soundcheck and Endeavour Live are excited to announce the upcoming New Zealand tour of electronic music producer, Rova.

Rova has been making waves in the music scene for the past 6 months with a series of successful releases, and now he is set to embark on a five-date tour across New Zealand.

Starting his music production journey in 2019, Rova, a native of New Zealand, has quickly risen to prominence in the drum and bass genre.

Catch Rova live at the following dates and venues:

– DUNEDIN Catacombs on August 2nd

– WELLINGTON San Fran on August 3rd

– AUCKLAND Derby Street Station on August 9th

– HAMILTON Backbar on August 10th

– CHRISTCHURCH Hide on August 17th