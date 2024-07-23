Actor George Clooney recently made headlines by endorsing Senator Kamala Harris for president after writing an op-ed urging President Biden to step down ahead of the election. Clooney praised President Biden for his leadership and expressed excitement to support Vice President Harris in her historic quest for the presidency.

In his op-ed for the New York Times, Clooney called on his “close friend” Biden to drop out of the race and make way for a new candidate to challenge former President Donald Trump in the upcoming election. The actor criticized Biden’s performance in a recent debate against Trump, stating that he was not the same man he had seen in previous years.

Clooney’s endorsement of Harris came less than two weeks after his opinion piece was published. Following a wave of support from other celebrities like Ariana Grande, Cardi B, and Beyoncé, Biden announced his decision to drop out of the race. In a letter posted on Sunday, Biden expressed his belief that stepping down was in the best interest of his party and the country.

The president thanked Vice President Harris for her partnership and endorsed her for the presidency in a separate post. Harris, a former prosecutor, has garnered support from various celebrities who believe in her ability to lead the nation. Beyoncé even allowed Harris to use her song “Freedom” for her campaign.

Clooney’s endorsement and Biden’s decision to step down have sparked discussions about the future of the Democratic party and the upcoming election. As the race for the presidency heats up, all eyes are on Senator Harris and her growing list of supporters as she continues her quest for the highest office in the country.