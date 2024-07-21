General Hospital (GH) spoilers for the upcoming weeks indicate that there will be a lot of drama unfolding in Port Charles. Jason Morgan will find himself in a tough spot as John “Jagger” Cates forces him to continue working as an FBI informant. Jason’s decision to help Anna Devane give Valentin Cassadine a chance to flee may come back to haunt him as John demands he complete another mission, possibly involving sending Sonny Corinthos to prison.

Meanwhile, Sonny will be dealing with a heated confrontation with his son Michael, but he will still need Michael’s help in the ongoing custody battle. Kristina Corinthos-Davis and Blaze aka Allison “Allie” Rogers will have an interview with Perez Hilton, leading to more surprises. Kristina will also be shocked by a decision made by Molly Lansing-Davis and TJ Ashford, possibly involving a formal adoption.

On the other hand, Anna Devane will be furious when she learns that John is keeping Jason on a tight leash with more FBI assignments. She will confront John before visiting Pentonville to follow a lead related to Jack Brennan. John will continue to push Ava to help bring down Sonny’s empire, making a daring move in the process.

Carly Spencer will weigh her options as she faces the dilemma of turning herself in or letting Jason continue to follow John’s orders. Jason will receive a proposal that could potentially help him gain the upper hand on John. Willow Corinthos will confide in Nina Reeves about her forbidden kiss and struggle with guilt, coming close to confessing to Michael.

As tensions rise, Sonny will unleash his fury upon learning the truth about John’s pressure on Jason to take him down. Sonny’s mental state will be concerning as he faces new challenges and possible hallucinations of his deceased son, Morgan. With Bryan Craig returning as Morgan Corinthos for one episode in August, Sonny’s downward spiral seems inevitable.

With the storyline promising more twists and turns in the coming weeks, fans of General Hospital can expect to be on the edge of their seats. Stay tuned for more updates and revelations as the drama unfolds in Port Charles.