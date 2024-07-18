General Hospital (GH) spoilers for Friday, July 19, reveal that there will be some interesting developments at the Quartermaine stables. Tracy Quartermaine will be surprised by a visitor, who is most likely James West. Tracy will be concerned about how James got there and why he ran off without informing anyone.

Cody Bell will step in to help James either by taking him home or calling Maxie Jones for assistance. James will find himself in trouble at home later on, expressing his frustration to Maxie and Damian Spinelli about being kept in the dark.

Georgie Spinelli will also be involved in the family crisis, causing Cody to feel guilty for the chaos he unintentionally caused. Sasha Gilmore Corbin will advise Cody not to overreact and to be there for James during this difficult time.

In another part of Port Charles, Dante Falconeri will have an emotional moment with Laura Collins during a visit to see Lulu Spencer. Dante will open up about his worries regarding Lulu’s condition and the lack of progress in her recovery.

Meanwhile, Jason Morgan will be determined to mend his relationship with Sonny Corinthos and regain his position of trust within their circle. Despite Sonny’s initial resistance, Jason will work on breaking down the barriers and rebuilding their bond.

Trina Robinson will experience a mix of emotions when Josslyn Jacks returns a turtle dove figurine given to her by Spencer Cassadine. Trina will be grateful for the gesture but will also struggle with the grief of missing Spencer and the uncertainty surrounding his whereabouts.

As the drama unfolds in Port Charles, viewers can expect some twists and turns in the coming episodes. Stay tuned to General Hospital for more updates and surprises as the residents of Port Charles navigate through their challenges and triumphs.