General Hospital had some intense moments on Wednesday, June 19th. Josslyn teased Gio about being an overachiever, and Sonny had a heart-to-heart with Gio. It seems Gio didn’t want Sonny to pay his tuition anymore, but Sonny suspected there was more to the story.

Meanwhile, Natalia praised Kristina for her heroics at Blaze’s recording session, and Alexis received some surprising news about her law license fate. It turns out her suspension had already been over for four years, and she could practice law again. Diane and Alexis celebrated this news with a dance in the office.

At Maxie’s house, Mac returned from his mission and had a heartwarming reunion with his family. There was some tension as Cody confessed to Tracy about finding his real father and feeling guilty about deceiving him. Tracy encouraged Cody to come clean and make things right.

Back at the Metro Court pool, Sonny and Brook Lynn discussed Finn’s struggles with alcohol and their concerns for Violet’s well-being. Sonny shared his own experiences growing up with a parent who was a stranger when drunk and expressed confidence that Brook Lynn would protect Violet.

It seems like Brook Lynn and Chase will work together to keep Violet safe, but the situation with Finn may escalate. Stay tuned to General Hospital for more drama and updates on these storylines. Check back here for the latest GH spoilers, news, and predictions.