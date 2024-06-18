The news from General Hospital on Monday, June 17, was quite eventful. Portia Robinson shared some news with Elizabeth Baldwin about Finn cutting his bereavement leave short. However, Liz was concerned because Finn was still drinking and she had ended their relationship due to this issue. She feared for Violet Finn’s safety and felt compelled to speak up about Finn returning to work.

Meanwhile, at Willow’s birthday party, Nina Reeves showed up looking for Drew Cain and had a sweet moment with her daughter. Carly Spencer questioned Drew about helping Nina, but he expressed his need for her assistance. Willow and Chase reflected on their past relationship and felt content with where they were now.

Gio Palmieri felt out of place at Willow’s party and revealed to Josslyn Jacks that his parents had passed away when he was young. Despite his tragic past, Gio had a supportive family who raised him. Cody Bell expressed his condolences to Chase over the loss of his father, Gregory Chase.

Drew announced his run for Congress and planned to change his name to Quartermaine for recognition. Willow encouraged everyone to support Drew in his political endeavor. Finn’s drinking problem was addressed by Alexis Davis, who urged him to seek help for the sake of Violet. Despite Alexis’s advice, Finn refused to go to rehab.

As the episode came to a close, Finn was seen crying alone with his tequila glass. It seems like Finn’s downward spiral may accelerate in the near future. Stay tuned for more updates on General Hospital. Don’t forget to visit CDL for the latest GH spoilers, predictions, and news.