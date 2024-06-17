Former TOWIE star Gemma Collins recently shared her motivation behind her lifestyle changes, revealing that she is focused on exercising and healthy eating in order to start a family. Gemma, who is engaged to businessman Rami Hawash, has been open about her desire to become a mother and her journey to tackle Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) to increase her chances of getting pregnant.

In a recent interview, Gemma explained that her health is her top priority now, emphasizing the importance of being in the best shape possible to run and play with her future child. She expressed her happiness with her body transformation, noting that she feels more relaxed and loves herself more than ever before. Gemma’s renewed optimism comes after facing the heartache of three miscarriages in the past, but she remains hopeful about starting a family naturally.

Despite facing online trolls and bullying about her weight over the years, Gemma has stayed resilient and active. She shared her positive experience with a new diet that focuses on what she can eat rather than what she can’t, allowing her to feel satisfied and energized without the need for intense exercise. Gemma’s journey towards better health and her desire to become a mother have inspired many of her fans and followers.

Through her openness about her struggles and determination to overcome them, Gemma Collins serves as a source of inspiration for others facing similar challenges. Her commitment to her health and well-being in preparation for motherhood is a testament to her strength and resilience. Gemma’s story is a reminder that with dedication and perseverance, it is possible to overcome obstacles and achieve one’s goals.