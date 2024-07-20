Gemma Collins is known for her extravagant lifestyle, and her massive back garden is no exception. The TV personality recently purchased her dream home in Essex for £1.3 million and has been transforming the property into a luxurious oasis ever since.

One of the standout features of Gemma’s garden is a stunning £22,000 elephant statue that she proudly showed off on social media. The garden also boasts a beautiful waterfall display, pink furniture, and an outdoor dining area complete with light centerpieces and comfortable seating.

Gemma often entertains friends in her garden, including former X Factor stars Jedward, who enjoyed a relaxing dip in her hot tub. Her fiancé Rami Hawash also joined in on the fun as they spent an evening lounging around the outdoor dining table.

In addition to the elephant statue, Gemma’s garden is adorned with a great white heron statue and a white horse ornament. She has been slowly adding personalized touches to her new home, including a sparkly horse ornament and adorable Miffy rabbit lamps.

Despite facing challenges in finding the perfect property in the past, Gemma is thrilled with her current home and is already thinking about purchasing a second property. She revealed that expanding her family is a top priority, and she hopes to find a bigger home before tying the knot with Rami.

Gemma’s dedication to creating a lavish and welcoming outdoor space reflects her larger-than-life personality and love for entertaining. Her garden truly resembles a park, with its immaculate lawn, lounging area, and eye-catching statues. Gemma’s attention to detail and unique style shine through in every aspect of her stunning backyard retreat.