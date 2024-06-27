Gemma Collins recently showcased her pink swimwear while taking a refreshing dip during her vacation in Benidorm. The 43-year-old former Towie star is enjoying the Spanish resort with her nephew Hayden and decided to cool off in the pool under the sun.

In a clip shared on Instagram, Gemma appeared to be having a great time as she flaunted her curves in the pink swimsuit. She also hinted at an upcoming TV appearance on This Morning with Alison Hammond to discuss World Incontinence Day. Gemma emphasized the importance of creating awareness about this common health issue and reassured her fans that there are solutions available.

This isn’t the first time Gemma has been candid about her health struggles. She previously spoke out about experiencing bladder leaks and how it affected her daily activities. By incorporating pelvic floor exercises and using protective pads, Gemma has been able to manage this condition and live life to the fullest.

In addition to her health revelations, Gemma also made an honest confession about her sex life with fiance Rami Hawash. Despite their busy schedules keeping them apart recently, Gemma expressed her excitement about trying for a baby in the near future. She shared her optimism about becoming a mother and emphasized that she and Rami will prioritize this aspect of their relationship come September.

Gemma’s openness about her personal life and health challenges serves as an inspiration for many, encouraging others to address and tackle their own issues. By sharing her experiences and advocating for awareness, Gemma is not only promoting self-care but also breaking stigmas surrounding common health concerns. As she continues to enjoy her holiday in Benidorm, Gemma remains a beacon of positivity and empowerment for her fans and followers.