Gemma Collins recently took to Instagram to share that she is leaving the UK for good due to her struggles and challenges. This announcement came shortly after she flaunted her weight loss in a video on social media. Gemma has been on a weight loss journey in recent months and has been open about her fertility struggles and desire to become a mother.

In the social media post, Gemma shared a selfie of herself and her fiancé Rami Hawash enjoying a relaxing time in Benidorm. She captioned the post with a message indicating her departure from the UK. Gemma’s weight loss journey has been attributed to her new diet and lifestyle changes, including the “fibre first” diet that she credited for her success.

Gemma revealed that she has been working with a diet guru, Steve Bennett, who has helped her manage her PCOS and improve her overall health. PCOS is a common condition that affects women’s ovaries and can impact fertility. Gemma expressed her desire to reverse her PCOS and start trying for a baby with Rami in September.

Despite past fertility struggles and three miscarriages, Gemma remains hopeful and determined to become a mother. She has shared her experiences openly to raise awareness and connect with others going through similar challenges. Gemma’s journey to overcome her fertility struggles and manage her PCOS serves as inspiration for many women facing similar issues.

Gemma’s decision to leave the UK reflects her need for a fresh start and a change of scenery. Her openness about her struggles and determination to overcome obstacles resonate with many fans and followers. Gemma’s journey highlights the importance of self-care, health, and perseverance in the face of adversity.