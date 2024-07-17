Gemma Atkinson recently shared a heartfelt update with her fans as her family reached a new milestone. The former Emmerdale actress, who is a Hits Radio DJ, revealed that her youngest son will be turning one soon. Gemma, who shares her children Mia and Thiago with her fiance Gorka Marquez, expressed her mixed emotions about her son’s upcoming birthday.

In a post on her Instagram Stories, Gemma expressed her sadness that her beloved dog Norman, who passed away at the end of June, will not be there to witness her son reaching this milestone. She shared her feelings, saying, “Can’t believe Tio is one tomorrow, time flies. [Crying emoji] Sad Norman isn’t here to witness him walking around. He’d have loved this stage following him around the house.”

Despite the sadness of Norman’s absence, Gemma also took the time to celebrate her son Thiago on his birthday. She described him as a happy, loving, cheeky, and curious bundle of joy, expressing gratitude for being able to be a mother to two beautiful children. Gemma shared a photo of Thiago with Norman, reminiscing about the special bond they shared.

Previously, Gemma had shared the heartbreaking decision she had to make to end Norman’s suffering. She spoke about the difficult choice on her radio show, emphasizing the importance of being a voice for our pets throughout their lives. Gemma acknowledged the pain of losing her beloved dog but also recognized that making the decision was ultimately for his well-being.

As Gemma and her family navigate through these emotional moments, she continues to share her journey with her fans, highlighting the highs and lows of motherhood and pet ownership. Her openness and vulnerability resonate with many who have experienced similar losses and milestones in their own lives. Gemma’s story serves as a reminder of the deep bond between humans and their furry companions, and the importance of cherishing every moment spent with loved ones.